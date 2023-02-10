CM announces distribution of ‘podu’ pattas from month-end

February 10, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao informed the Assembly on Friday that the State Government would take up distribution of ‘podu’ land rights, recognition of forest rights (RoFR) pattas, from the last week of this month by taking an undertaking from the beneficiary families stating that they would not resort to forest cutting for cultivation henceforth.

It would also be made clear to the RoFR beneficiaries that the rights given to them for ‘podu’ cultivation would be cancelled and necessary legal action would be taken against them, if they take up forest cutting and destruction, Forest boundaries would be fixed with longitude and latitude details and armed protection would be provided to prevent further cutting of forests.

Besides, an assurance would also be taken form the sarpanch and MPTC concerned, tribal community leaders and all-party leaders of the village/area before giving pattas that they would not seek any further extension of ‘podu’ lands. If any village fails to come forward to give such undertaking, they would not be given ‘podu’ pattas. The pattas given this time would be last such exercise.

At the same time, the government would extend benefits under the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes, provide irrigation facility by sinking borewells and energising pumpsets by extending power supply under Giri Vikas programme to RoFR patta holders. In case of tribal families left without any land even after distributing ‘podu’ pattas this time, they would be helped with Girijana Bandhu scheme on the lines of Dalit Bandhu, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao explained.

Making a statement on the issue of ‘podu’ lands, which was also raised as part of the Question Hour earlier, the Chief Minister said over 4 lakh applications were received for ‘podu’ land pattas in the recent drive taken up by the government and their scrutiny and vetting was done at village, mandal, division levels and district level committees.

A total of about 10.5 lakh acres to 11.5 lakh acres of forest land would be given under ‘podu’, leaving 66 lakh acres of forest land to be protected for future generations.

“It’s very easy to make attractive speeches on tribals but they must remember that ‘podu’ land is not their right but it’s an encroachment and only an arrangement for their livelihood. Shall we cut all forests and give the entire land for ‘podu’. We must make a choice between having proper forest cover and allowing its degradation”, the Chief Minister said. It was not a just demand by any means.

Stating that the ‘podu’ lands issue was not handled properly in the past, he said it was time to put an end to the issue by preventing further degradation. Narsapur forest, which is nearby the city, is the best example of forest degradation as people were aware how film shootings used to take place there for its scenic beauty. There were also instances of some elements getting Gutti Koyas from Chhattisgarh and chopping forests overnight.

He brought to the notice of the House that there were also instances where upper caste men married tribal girls and encroached on lands up to 30 to 40 acres with the help of tribals. He explained how Haritha Haaram intervention to rejuvenate forests and improve green cover with stern measures from gram panchayat level had helped 7.8% increase in green cover in Telangana from 2014-15.