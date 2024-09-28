CM announces ₹826 crore works for seamless travel beyond KBR Park in all directions

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has sanctioned the project worth ₹826 crore for junction improvement of six traffic junctions around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park that will ensure the free flow of traffic without any signals.

After the completion of the junction work, traffic going clock-wise will travel in a series of underpasses while traffic going anti clock-wise will flow through a series of flyovers. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has also incorporated designs of rainwater retention structures under the underpasses to make sure that these places do not become bottlenecks during monsoon.

Under Package-I at the Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction, a Y-shape underpass from Road No. 45 to KBR and Yousufguda would be completed. Similarly, a four-lane flyover from the KBR Park Entrance junction towards Road No. 36 and a two-lane flyover from Yousufguda side towards Road No. 45 Junction will be constructed.

As part of the KBR Entrance and Mugdha Junction, a two-lane underpass from Jubilee Hills Checkpost towards Cancer Hospital Junction, a three-lane uni-directional from Punjagutta side towards Jubilee Hills Check Post and a three-lane underpass from KBR Entrance Junction towards Punjagutta would be completed. The Package-I will be completed spending ₹421 crore.

The Package-II will have four junctions. The Road No 45 Junction will have a two-lane underpass from Film Nagar Junction towards Jublee Hills Checkpost and a two-lane flyover from the Jubilee Hills Checkpost towards Road No. 45. The Film Nagar Junction will have a two-lane underpass from Maharaja Agrasen Junction towards Road No. 45 Junction and a two-lane flyover from Film Nagar Junction towards Maharaja Agrasen Junction.

The Maharaja Agrasen Junction will have a two-lane underpass from Cancer Hospital Junction towards Film Nagar Junction and a two-lane flyover from Film Nagar Junction towards Road No. 12. The Cancer Hospital Junction will have a two-lane underpass from KBR Park side towards Maharaja Agrasen Junction and another two-lane flyover from Maharaja Agrasen Junction towards Road No. 10. This will be taken up at a cost of ₹405 crore.

The GHMC has been working on designing infrastructure projects as part of HCITI Project to improve the road network of Hyderabad.