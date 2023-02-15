HamberMenu
‘CM and others misquoting Jana Reddy’

Congress leaders lodge complaint with Speaker

February 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a move that would be an embarrassment to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress lodged a complaint with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, saying Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other Ministers were frequently misquoting former minister K. Jana Reddy and it must be stopped.

“On November 14, 2014, our party leader and then leader of opposition K. Jana Reddy, during a discussion on annual financial statement, stated that ‘if the government can complete the production of power of 20,000 MW within a span of three years, he shall support the TRS and provide publicity.’ Unfortunately, his statement had been misquoted and false accusations and baseless allegations were made. He was being quoted as saying: ‘If the Government could provide 24-hour power for agriculture, he would wear TRS shawl and campaign.’ This was completely baseless and most unfortunate,” they said in the complaint stating that the ruling party leaders, including Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, were making character assassination of Mr. Jana Reddy.

They urged the Speaker to direct the Chief Minister and other Ministers not to misquote Mr Jana Reddy. Those who singed the complaint included CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikrmarka, D. Sridhar Babu, P. Veeraiah and T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

