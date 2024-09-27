ADVERTISEMENT

CM and HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar discuss about potential partnership with Skill University  

Published - September 27, 2024 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Revanth Reddy invited for opening of HCL Tech’s new office in Hitec city  

The Hindu Bureau

HCL Technologies chairperson Roshni Nadar has invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the opening ceremony of HCL’s new office in Hitec City.

The new facility is set to create additional 5,000 engineering jobs contributing to the growth of local economy and enhancing employment opportunities in the State. Ms. Roshni Nadar called on the Chief Minister on Friday to personally extend the invitation. They discussed about steps to boost educational and skill development opportunities in Telangana and collaborative initiatives for empowering youth.

Mr. Revanth Reddy and Ms. Roshni Nadar discussed about potential partnerships between HCL GUVI and Telangana’s Skill University for enhancing training programmes and expanding educational resources. The Chief Minister appreciated HCL’s continuous support and presence in Telangana acknowledging the company’s significant contribution for creating employment opportunities.

Ms. Roshni Nadar reaffirmed that the strategic partnership between HCL Technologies and the Telangana government represented a significant step towards enhancing the State’s employment opportunities and technological capabilities positioning Telangana for sustained growth and innovation in the coming years.

