Cluster College Collaboration inaugurated at St. Francis College for Women

Inauguration of Cluster Colleges at St Francis College Begumpet in Hyderabad on Thursday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

August 04, 2022 18:51 IST

TSCHE initiative to promote networking among colleges

St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet hosted the inaugural meet of Cluster College Collaboration (CCC), a unique initiative of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to promote networking of colleges to share resources and promote quality.

Chairman of the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation Ravula Sridhar Reddy inaugurated the meet and elaborated on how the Cluster College can pave the way to hone the skills of students, equip them to become more adaptable and competitive. He was highly appreciative of the institution for the importance it attaches to culture and value system that it holds and imbibes in its students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

College Principal Sandra Horta explained how the cluster momentum can enable students to be intellectually competent, morally upright, socially committed, spiritually inspired and emotionally stable patriotic citizens.

The cluster concept creates an opportunity for the students to reap the synergistic benefits of a shared learning experience. Along with St. Francis College for Women, Begumpet, there are nine other Autonomous colleges affiliated to Osmania University, that have come on board to network in the cluster programme. They are Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet, Government City College, Loyola Academy, Alwal, Nizam College, Basheerbagh, St. Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam, St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College, King Koti, University College for Women, Koti, Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, Sainikpuri and RBVR Reddy College, Narayanguda.