CLP to interact with farmers on new laws

“Raitulatho Mukhamukhi” to be held from Adilabad to Khammam from Feb. 9 to 21

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka along with party legislators have decided to embark upon a direct interaction with farmers in the name of “Raitulatho Mukhamukhi” to educate the farmers against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

The campaign is being taken up to build opposition to the new farm laws by explaining their adverse impact on agriculture sector as well as on the prices of food — essential commodities — for 13 days from Adilabad to Khammam from February 9 to 21.

According to Mr. Vikramarka, the interaction programme is aimed at exposing the nefarious agenda of the BJP government at the Centre trying to betray the farmers. During the tour, the Congress leaders would interact with farmers to understand their problems by visiting market yards and agricultural fields and educating them about the new farm laws.

This interaction campaign is also aimed to rebuild confidence among the farmers who are under distress due to the pro-corporate policies being adopted by the Union and State governments.