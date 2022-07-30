CLP team will visit Kaleshwaram soon: Bhatti

‘Don’t create hurdles to the visit’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said he would visit the Kaleshwaram project along with the Congress MLAs soon to assess the damage done to the project after the pumps were submerged in the floods.

At a press conference here, he warned that any effort to stop their visit to the project using the police would be an indication that the government wanted to hide the damage done to the project and the thousands of crores of public money going down the drain. He warned the government against creating hurdles to their proposed visit.

Mr. Bhatti asked the government why the government was not allowing engineers or political parties from to visit the project site. “What does it want to hide from people and the government should explain why the pumps in Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla were not working.”

He said the project was constructed promising irrigation facility to 18.5 lakh additional acres spending more than ₹1 lakh crore but not a single additional acre was brought under cultivation. After 8 years of public money and loans pumped into the project the result was that it was destroyed in the floods, he said.

The CLP leader accused the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of sitting in New Delhi for the last several days when the State was in the grip of floods and the resulting damage caused to agriculture and other sectors. No Minister is on the ground while IT Minister KT Rama Rao is resting at home with an ankle injury.

On Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy’s issue, he said the party high command would solve the issue and hoped that the Congress MLA would not leave the party.