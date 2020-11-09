CLP team to visit Kalwakurthy LIP

‘Why are we barred from visiting it?’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the denial of access to the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project (LIP) in Nagarkurnool district by the TRS regime bespeaks of the desperate bid by the persons at the helm to hide the Kalwakurthy LIP pump house submergence fiasco.

The project site was not a prohibited area, he said, adding that a committee of technical experts headed by the CLP delegation would the project site on November 18 to assess the estimated enormous loss caused by the recent submergence of the pump house.

“I will write to the government in this regard soon,” the CLP leader said.

He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday after holding a video conference with the members of a panel constituted by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee to study the Kalwakurthy LIP submergence incident.

"If there is nothing to hide, why is the government barring the Congress leaders from visiting the site," he said referring to the reported arrest of several Congress leaders by the police en route to the project site last month.

"It is a public asset and what is the rationale behind making it out of bounds for visitors by deploying large posse of police," he said.

"The State came into existence with a surplus budget in 2014 but now virtually turned into a bankrupt State due to the nepotism and misrule of the persons at the helm," Mr Vikramarka charged.

The TRS dispensation had miserably failed to come to the rescue of the distressed farmers worst affected by the recent spell of unseasonal rains, he alleged, adding that a huge tractor rally will be held in Khammam on November 11 to highlight the farmers' issues.