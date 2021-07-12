CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka leads protest aginst fuel price hike

KHAMMAM

12 July 2021 20:10 IST

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with a host of senior Congress leaders rode a bullock cart as part of a protest rally organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) against the soaring fuel prices here on Monday.

The rally was organised as part of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC)’s State-wide protests against the spiralling prices of petrol and diesel. Dozens of Congress cadres took part in the rally riding bicycles, giving vent to their anger against skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG (cooking gas). The demonstrators displayed placards denouncing the record high fuel prices, its cascading effect on prices of essential commodities and backbreaking burden on common people hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.

The protesters comprising several youth Congress activists raised slogans en route the rally demanding immediate rollback of fuel price hike.

