Cloudburst drenches Hyderabad; more rain forecast across State

Unexpected cloudburst towards the evening of Monday pounded and practically submerged the city, resulting in heavy inundation and traffic blockades everywhere.

Starting around 5-5.30 p.m., after an extremely humid day, the rain enveloped the city in a thick curtain of water, affecting visibility for the commuters caught off guard on various stretches.

The highest rainfall of 9.2 centimetres was recorded in Nampally area, all within an hour’s time. Roads turned into streams in Nampally, Red Hills, Mehdipatnam, AC Guards, Khairatabad, Raj Bhavan and Punjagutta, besides other localities.

The inundation was quick and severe. Children and youth were seen swimming on the road in areas such as Mallepally, where water entered shops and dwellings.

Heavy water logging was reported from Amberpet, Kacheguda, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Attapur, Jubilee Hills, and commuters were seen wading in knee deep water, risking open manholes and pits.

Hyderabad Traffic Police issued social media advisories alerting the commuters about heavy traffic jams throughout the city, except Secunderabad, due to heavy rain and water logging. Commuters were requested to delay or postpone their travel for the subsequent two hours, up to 8.30 to 9 p.m.

Rachakonda Police appealed to people not to cross at the causeways, culverts, underpasses, and small bridges either by walk or by any vehicle during the flow of flood water.

Cricket fans, however, rejoiced in the fact that it had not rained a day prior, playing spoilsport with the India vs Australia cricket match at Uppal Stadium.

According to the data available from automatic weather stations across the city, second highest rainfall was recorded in Gunfoundry at 8.6 centimetres, followed by Mehdipatnam at 8.4 cm, Khairatabad at 7.6 cm, Saroornagar at 7.2 cm, and Attapur at 6.4.

Himayatnagar, Asifnagar and Amberpet recorded over six centimetres of rain, while Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Uppal, Shaikpet and LB Nagar recorded over four centimetres.

Meteorology Department predicted light to moderate rains across the State for the coming three days, and extreme likelihood of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places in a few districts.