Cloudburst brings traffic to a halt in western Hyderabad

Published - November 01, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A brief cloudburst in several localities of the city on Friday evening brought traffic in the western part of the city to a snail pace, stranding commuters on the road.

It rained between three and six cm in over half an hour in a few areas. Madhapur and Gachibowli recorded the highest rainfall at close to six cm, followed by Chandanagar at four cm.

Linampally, Borabanda, Hafeezpet, Balajinagar, Kukatpally and Miyapur, too, were pounded by rain. A light drizzle in other areas of the city brought residents relief from the scorching heat of the day.

Traffic slowed down on several stretches in Kothaguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Lingampally and other areas of northern and western parts of the city, due to flooding.

“Big rain and there will be big ponds on the roads of our #Hyderabad no matter where. This is in the highly elite Gachibowli at AIG Hospital. The water level is so scary all the cars are simply stopping and with great trepidation crossing the big pond only after the car ahead crossed over! #Hyderabadrains I was very scared whether my car will stall in the middle of the pond but had no option but to take the plunge, pun deliberate!” posted a user Arunn Bhagavathula on ‘X’.

Traffic police personnel stepped in to clear the stagnant water in some places. The Cyberabad Traffic Police posted a clip on their social media account in which they were seen opening a manhole to drain the water. No worker of the GHMC or the Disaster Response Force was seen in the clip.

