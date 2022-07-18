Cloudburst argument unbelievable

Better get ready to face flooding of towns: Shashidhar Reddy

Former minister and Congress senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy ridiculed the argument put forth by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that ‘international conspiracy for cloudburst’ might be one of reasons for the heavy rains in the State and said it was an unbelievable and that no one was ready to buy that theory. He cautioned the State government about impending flooding of towns and urged it to get ready to address the issue.

“If there is a rainfall of 100 mm per hour then only it can be called as cloudburst. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that cloudburst took place in Uttarakhand and Ladakh followed by Godavari basin. Even Uttarakhand had not faced cloudburst as claimed by the Chief Minister. We do not have implements to accurately measure the rainfall. Further, the Chief Minister has failed to hold disaster management committee meeting in the last eight years at the State-level,” Mr. Shashidhar Reddy pointed out while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday.

Stating that guidelines were framed in the past to face disasters, the Congress leader suggested that the government follow them to come out of the problems.