Closure notice for hospital over fire safety non-compliance

The registration of Venkateshwara Kidney Centre here has been cancelled due to lack of fire safety norms as per the AP Fire Services Act of 1999.

In a press note today, District Medical and Health Officer Ram Manohar Rao, who is also the chairman of District Registration Authority, said the hospital failed to submit the fire NOC from the competent authority, a mandatory requirement for multi-storey buildings of a height of more than 15 metres.

“No person shall be thereafter admitted in the establishment either in the in-patient or out-patient wards. Persons already admitted in the said establishment before registration is cancelled or, as the case may be suspended, shall continue to be traced therein until discharged and on the discharge of the last of such persons, the said establishment shall be closed,” he stated.

The hospital is at liberty to obtain the relevant fire NOC from the competent authority and submit for re-registration, he stated.

Writ petition

It may be recalled that a local resident, Chalmeda Laxminarasimha Rao, had filed a writ petition in the High Court in 2013 against the hospital for not abiding by fire safety norms. Back then, the court directed the hospital to ensure a fire NOC.

However, hospital authorities claimed that their building was only 14.88 metres high. The court then stated that as per the district fire officer, the height of the hospital was 17.90 metres and that they should comply with the rules of AP Fire Services Act and secure necessary fire NOC.