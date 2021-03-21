Close to 400 cases detected on Saturday

HYDERABAD

21 March 2021 23:37 IST

A total of 394 coronavirus cases were recorded in Telangana on Saturday. This was the third consecutive day when cases went beyond the 300-mark. Such high number of cases had been last recorded in January second week.

While 64,898 samples were examined, results of 698 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients have died. In case of fatalities too, more than two deaths were last recorded till January second week.

The new 394 cases include 81 from Greater Hyderabad region, 64 from Rangareddy, 34 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 17 from Khammam, 12 each from Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda, and 11 each from Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Adilabad.

Compared to the month of February and first week of March of this year, a large chunk of infections are being detected in rural districts of the State. For two days, on March 16 and 17, cases from districts exceeded those in Greater Hyderabad because of clustering of cases in schools and hostels. In fact, on March 16, the highest cases in the State were not from the municipality limits but from Mancherial.

So far, 96,13,583 samples have been tested and 3,03,118 found to be coronavirus-positive.

Of the total cases, 2,804 were active while 2,98,645 have recovered.

The death toll stands at 1,669.