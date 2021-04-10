Close to 3,000 COVID cases recorded in TS

The State recorded close to 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, in a grim reminder of the unprecedented rise in infections during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

As many as 2,909 cases were detected on Friday as 1,11,726 samples were tested. The last time more than 2,900 cases a day were recorded in Telangana was during the peak of the pandemic last August. The highest single-day tally of 3,018 was logged on August 25.

Of the total tests conducted, the results of 4,533 persons was awaited. This was the second consecutive day when over one lakh samples were examined.

The new 2,909 cases included 487 infections detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 289 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 225 in Rangareddy, 202 in Nizamabad, 131 in Nirmal, 121 in Jagtial, 117 in Sangareddy and 102 in Kamareddy. The lowest of eight cases were from Mulugu.

Six more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 1,752.

So far, a total of 1.08 crore samples have been examined with 3,24,091 testing positive for the novel coronavirus. As of 8 pm on Friday, there were 17,791 active cases while the number of recoveries stood at 3,04,548.