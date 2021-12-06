Close to 200 new cases detected again in Telangana

Of 195 infections, GHMC region’s share was 78

The State recorded 195 new COVID infections on Monday even as 37,108 samples were examined. For the past one week, starting November 29, the daily caseload has been comparatively high with 35,000 to 40,000 tests being conducted every day.

In fact, last Saturday, the case count breached the 200-mark after several weeks. Sunday was an aberration, thanks to a dip in testing — only 156 infections were logged with just about 25,700 samples being tested.

The new 195 cases on Monday included 78 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, 14 each from Karimnagar and Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 13 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in as many as 10 districts.

The State’s case tally has reached 6,77,138. One more person died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,000.