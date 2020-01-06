Close shave for police personnel

It was a lucky escape for Chengomul sub-inspector and his driver when the official vehicle they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree and turned upside down after the brakes failed near Pudur in Vikarabad district on Monday evening.

SI Bheem Naik and his driver Anjaneyulu suffered severe injuries in the accident which took place around 4.30 p.m. between Pudur and Damagunda villages. They were rushed to a private hospital in Vikarabad, where the duo are undergoing treatment.

In another accident, a police constable and a home guard were injured after their vehicle hit a median near Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the wee hours of Monday. The Toyota Innova was damaged completely.

According to an officer, the accident took place around 2 a.m. when the police constable (driver) Naveen Kumar and home guard of IT Corridor Patrol vehicle were going back to Madhapur from University of Hyderabad. The vehicle was sent to the UoH as part of bandobast duty as students took out a protest rally condemning the Jawaharlal Nehru University incident.

“It is a clear case of human error. Naveen Kumar lost control on the wheel and rammed the median. The duo escaped with minor injuries,” the officer said.

Charge memos

Sources said that Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy took a report on the accident and directed the officers to take action and issue charge memos to the persons concerned.