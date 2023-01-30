Close shave for 30 TSRTC bus passengers on Srisailam ghat road 

January 30, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

At least 30 passengers of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus bound for Mahabubnagar from Srisailam had a close shave on the Srisailam ghat section on Sunday, reportedly after the driver failed to maneuver the sharp curve and rammed into the parapet railing.

A brief video of the incident shot from a long range showed the driver’s side of the bus in a precarious condition on the parapet, stopped by the large iron railing from falling into a gorge, and the accident debris rising like smoke.

No injuries were reported, and all the occupants had a safe exit. Traffic on the ghat section was congested briefly till the local police helped clear the vehicle and restored normalcy.