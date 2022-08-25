Climbers to the aid of girls’ cause

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 25, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Poorna Malavath, who carved a niche for herself as the youngest woman to climb Mt Everest, and space scientist Kavya Manyapu are teaming up to educate 100 girls with every climb.

Called Project Shakti, the effort will include raising an amount of $1,00,000 for the purpose. Along with raising funds for education, the initiative aims to inspire girls and women globally to transcend limitations.

The Project Shakti team with Kavya Manyapu and Poorna Malavath has successfully scaled a 6,012-metre virgin peak on August 17.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The funds for the expedition and climbing were borne by the climbers and 100% of funds raised for the project will go to the cause, according to information released by the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app