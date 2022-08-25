Climbers to the aid of girls’ cause

Poorna Malavath, who carved a niche for herself as the youngest woman to climb Mt Everest, and space scientist Kavya Manyapu are teaming up to educate 100 girls with every climb.

Called Project Shakti, the effort will include raising an amount of $1,00,000 for the purpose. Along with raising funds for education, the initiative aims to inspire girls and women globally to transcend limitations.

The Project Shakti team with Kavya Manyapu and Poorna Malavath has successfully scaled a 6,012-metre virgin peak on August 17.

The funds for the expedition and climbing were borne by the climbers and 100% of funds raised for the project will go to the cause, according to information released by the team.