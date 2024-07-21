Clerics’ body from Hyderabad condemns ‘attacks’ on Muslims

The United Muslim Forum (UMF), a body of religious leaders from Hyderabad, on Sunday condemned the string of reported attacks on Muslims in the country. They said this violence continues during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office as well.

The UMF, which has among its members clerics Mufti Sadiq Mohiuddin, All India Muslim Personal Law Board president Maulana Khalid Saifuallah Rahmani and Muneeruddin Mukhtar, stated: “After the recent parliamentary elections, we had hoped that Muslims would not be treated the way [they] were in the past 10 years. But, with the support of some secular parties, within the first month of the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] coming to power, the party not only repeated this 10-year cycle but in fact intensified it,” the statement reads.

The UMF denounced the instructions of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to display owners’ names outside the eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route.

They stated that a large number of Muslim traders and staff are likely to have lost their livelihoods on account of these instructions. “Roads are blocked for the yatra and petals of flowers are showered on them from helicopters. But, on Fridays, and during Eid prayers, if there are [a] few extra rows [of worshippers], action is taken against them,” the UMF stated.

The clerics’ body also condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma’s comments about the Muslim population in that State.

