Clearing bills, salary payment for medicos to go online

To avoid delay in payment of salaries to Senior Resident doctors, and outsourced employees, and stipends to Post Graduates and House Surgeons, the Telangana government decided to go online.

Employees in Sanitation, DIET, and those working on contract basis had raised the issue about delays in receiving salaries on multiple occasions. Currently, manual bills are used to credit salaries. The process of bill scrutiny and getting nod from the government is leading to delays.

On Thursday, Minister for Health and Finance Harish Rao directed officials to do away with manual bills and introduce the online procedure.