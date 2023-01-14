Clear three years’ fee reimbursement dues before Khammam meeting: Congress

January 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress leader Mallu Ravi has demanded that the government clear all the pending fee reimbursement dues before the Khammam meeting planned by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

In a statement here, he said the government had not cleared the fee reimbursement dues for the last three years and also did not sanction scholarships, leaving the students in a lurch. Colleges are forcing students to clear the dues to get the transfer certificate after passing out. Was this what the education policy of the BRS government was, he asked.

Dr. Ravi alleged that the BRS wanted to dilute and scrap the popular fee reimbursement scheme introduced by the Congress government and wondered how the students would be able to focus on their education when the fee dues were pending and the colleges were after the students to clear them.

He alleged that the KCR government was afraid of educated and informed students as it feared their questions. “It doesn’t want students to study in peace and wants them to be under constant stress so that they don’t question the wrongdoings of the government.