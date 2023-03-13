ADVERTISEMENT

‘Clear the wage bills of Panchayat workers’

March 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Revanth addresses open letter to KCR

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy addressed an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao demanding that he clear the wage bills and arrears of the panchayat workers.

“Government has been neglecting these workers though they are working hard. Unable to take care of the family as the wages are not paid on regular basis, Kongari Babu, a water man in Bibipet panchayat in Kamareddy district, had committed suicide. He was survived by six-months-pregnant wife and two children. What will be their fate?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy in the letter on Monday.

Informing that about 50,000 workers were there in the 12,751 panchayats suffering owing to non-payment of wages regularly, the TPCC president said they were being entrusted with various jobs but checks issued to them by sapanches getting bounced as there were no funds.

Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded the Chief Minister pay ₹10 lakh financial assistance to the family of Babu, pay wages to all panchayat workers on monthly basis, cancel the multi-purpose working system and provide job security to them.

