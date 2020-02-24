Cleanliness is your responsibility too, Collector tells people

Where rights and responsibilities were concerned, Adilabad district Collector A. Sridevasena minced no words as she interacted with residents of ward number 34 in Adilabad Municipality while participating in the Pattana Pragathi programme on Monday. She made it clear to locals who were complaining about bad state of sanitation that it was their responsibility too to dispose of garbage in the proper way and not just expect the Municipality to do the cleaning.

The Collector told residents that they are expected to segregate wet and dry garbage as per the containers given to them and dispose it of when the sanitation staff arrive . The locals are used to throwing away the refuse on mounds.

Ms. Sridevasena took a walk around the ward which, incidentally, happens to be represented by Municipal chairman Jogu Premender in the Council who is son of MLA Jogu Ramanna and a resident. The ward presented a pathetic picture with several leakages in the drinking water pipeline and precious water being wasted for lack of taps to the connections.

The sight of clogged drains and sanitation workers going about their task without any body protection perturbed the Collector. She asked the Municipal Commissioner to immediately provide the workers with necessary protection like shoes and masks.