CLC wants repeal of UAPA

Speakers at the 2 nd State conference of Civil Liberties Committee of Telangana held here on Saturday demanded that the Centre repeal the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act stating that it was anti-democratic and anti-people. The meeting was presided over by CLC president Laxman Gaddam, Prof. Hara Gopal. Pasham Yadagiri, V. Chitti Babu, Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR University Faizan Mustafa, Kranthi Chaitanya, Narayana Rao, Ch. Chandrasekhar, Ashish Gupta (Delhi), Tapas Chakravarthi (West Bengal), Preetpal Singh (Punjab), Licks (Jharkhand), and Gopal (Tamil Nadu) spoke at the meeting.