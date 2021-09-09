Classification of govt. posts picks up pace

Chief Secretary holding meetings

The exercise for classification of posts into district, zonal and multi-zonal local cadres has picked up pace in the past few days.

The departments concerned have completed the classification and the working strength and vacancy details have been entered into the Finance department’s portal. The exercise follows the completion of the August 30 deadline set in the revised Presidential Orders after obtaining the Presidential assent for the Telangana Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order 2018, following the reorganization of districts from 10 to 33.

This was followed by issuance of orders categorizing the posts in each department into district, zonal and multi-zonal posts recently. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is holding a series of meetings with heads of departments and the government is understood to have arrived at tentative figures of the number of posts at different levels.

The meetings envisaged assessment of staff strength, which would be followed by allocation of personnel who are presently working on “order to serve” basis. The government is also looking at making certain modification in the process for allocation of sanctioned and working strength in view of the problems associated with the new districts created.

“Modifications are necessary due to the fact that the new districts formed are not completely carved out of one erstwhile districts,” a memo circulated among the departments said. The district cadre of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, for instance, has to be allocated to the newly formed Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanapet, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad.

This would mean splitting of the posts of the erstwhile district among the newly formed districts. Senior officials said a majority of issues relating to overlapping of mandals consequent on the formation of the new districts had been resolved.

The government had sent list mapping the erstwhile and new districts in the specified district cadre proforma to officials concerned. Similar modifications to sanctioned and working strength details should be done for the zonal and multi-zonal posts too.

Orders had been issued to all secretaries and heads of departments to compile the number of posts based on their location and keep them ready for uploading in the Integrated Financial Management Information Systems portal.

The Chief Secretary on his part was holding meetings department-wise for reviewing the progress of the works since Tuesday and the exercise was expected to be completed by Thursday evening. Once the process is completed, the government is expected to call for options from employees in relation to their preferred place of working within the framework of rules.