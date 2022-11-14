Classes for MBBS freshers from today

November 14, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister to launch eight new medical colleges virtually

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch classes for first year MBBS in eight new government medical colleges virtually from his camp office at 12 noon on Tuesday.

The government constructed the colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incidentally, the eight new colleges will be among seventeen colleges in the government sector and twenty-four in private sector, where first-year MBBS course will begin on Tuesday after the completion of admissions through NEET and due process of counselling. A total of 6,615 seats were offered in government and private colleges this year. The intake went up by 1,150 due to the new colleges.

This is the second phase of setting up of government medical colleges after formation of Telangana State. Earlier, the colleges were sanctioned at Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryapet. The government proposes to start nine more colleges next year and eight in the following year to make it a college in each of the 33 districts.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were just 850 seats in five government medical colleges before the formation of the State. The post-graduate seats in government went up from 531 to 1,122 during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US