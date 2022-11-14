Classes for MBBS freshers from today

November 14, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will launch classes for first year MBBS in eight new government medical colleges virtually from his camp office at 12 noon on Tuesday.

The government constructed the colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam.

Incidentally, the eight new colleges will be among seventeen colleges in the government sector and twenty-four in private sector, where first-year MBBS course will begin on Tuesday after the completion of admissions through NEET and due process of counselling. A total of 6,615 seats were offered in government and private colleges this year. The intake went up by 1,150 due to the new colleges.

This is the second phase of setting up of government medical colleges after formation of Telangana State. Earlier, the colleges were sanctioned at Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Nalgonda and Suryapet. The government proposes to start nine more colleges next year and eight in the following year to make it a college in each of the 33 districts.

There were just 850 seats in five government medical colleges before the formation of the State. The post-graduate seats in government went up from 531 to 1,122 during the period.