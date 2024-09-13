Class I girl run over by school van in Dundigal

A five-year-old student of an international school was run over by her school van in Mallampet of Dundigal on Friday morning.

The deceased identified as K. Manvitha was a Class I student at Oak Leaf School.

She was disembarking from her van around 8.30 a.m. in the school ground when she fell down and was crushed by the van, Dundigal Inspector Ch. Shankaraiah said.

The police arrested the driver Naveen and seized the vehicle. A case was booked under Section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation has been initiated.