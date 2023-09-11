ADVERTISEMENT

Class 5 student from Telangana wins gold in Grand International Speed Cubing online competition

September 11, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

M.V. Siddha Nitish Kumar, a Class-5 student of Dilsukhnagar Public School in Badangpet who won gold in the Grand International Speed Cubing online competition.

M.V. Siddha Nitish Kumar, a Class-5 student of Dilsukhnagar Public School in Badangpet, bagged gold in the Grand International Speed Cubing online competition.

The young talent from the city clinched the honours in an event organised by Cubes Federation of India and featuring about 5,000 contestants from across the country.

Nitish Kumar, who participated in the competition in the age group of 8-13 years, solved four types of cubes—2x2x2, 3x3x3, Pyramix and Skewb cubes—in 62 seconds and became the seventh among the list of such achievers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contestants in his age group who completed all the four cubes in less than 80 seconds were presented ‘Excellence Gold Medal’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US