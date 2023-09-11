HamberMenu
Class 5 student from Telangana wins gold in Grand International Speed Cubing online competition

September 11, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
M.V. Siddha Nitish Kumar, a Class-5 student of Dilsukhnagar Public School in Badangpet, bagged gold in the Grand International Speed Cubing online competition.

The young talent from the city clinched the honours in an event organised by Cubes Federation of India and featuring about 5,000 contestants from across the country.

Nitish Kumar, who participated in the competition in the age group of 8-13 years, solved four types of cubes—2x2x2, 3x3x3, Pyramix and Skewb cubes—in 62 seconds and became the seventh among the list of such achievers.

The contestants in his age group who completed all the four cubes in less than 80 seconds were presented ‘Excellence Gold Medal’.

