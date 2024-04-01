ADVERTISEMENT

Clash between two tribal groups leaves four police personnel injured

April 01, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A clash broke out between two groups of tribal people over ‘podu’ lands-related dispute at Chandrayapalem village in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, leaving four police personnel, including an inspector, injured.

The incident sparked tension in the forest fringe village under Buggapadu gram panchayat on Sunday afternoon.

An altercation ensued between members of two groups belonging to Chandrayapalem and Buggapadu villages over a long simmering dispute related to cultivating podu lands located between the two villages in reserve forest area, sources said. The heated argument soon took the form of a clash as members of both groups resorted to a fist fight, vociferously staking claim to the podu lands.

When the police rushed to the spot and tried to disperse them, some irate members of the rival groups allegedly attacked Sathupalli Circle Inspector of Police Kiran and three police constables with sticks. The mob outnumbered the police personnel and chased the latter away from the spot amid chaotic scenes. The four police personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Additional police force was rushed to Chandrayapalem village to defuse tension and prevent untoward incidents.

Sathupalli police have booked about 30 persons under various sections of the IPC in connection with the incident and are investigating.

