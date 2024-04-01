GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clash between two tribal groups leaves four police personnel injured

April 01, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A clash broke out between two groups of tribal people over ‘podu’ lands-related dispute at Chandrayapalem village in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district, leaving four police personnel, including an inspector, injured.

The incident sparked tension in the forest fringe village under Buggapadu gram panchayat on Sunday afternoon.

An altercation ensued between members of two groups belonging to Chandrayapalem and Buggapadu villages over a long simmering dispute related to cultivating podu lands located between the two villages in reserve forest area, sources said. The heated argument soon took the form of a clash as members of both groups resorted to a fist fight, vociferously staking claim to the podu lands.

When the police rushed to the spot and tried to disperse them, some irate members of the rival groups allegedly attacked Sathupalli Circle Inspector of Police Kiran and three police constables with sticks. The mob outnumbered the police personnel and chased the latter away from the spot amid chaotic scenes. The four police personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Additional police force was rushed to Chandrayapalem village to defuse tension and prevent untoward incidents.

Sathupalli police have booked about 30 persons under various sections of the IPC in connection with the incident and are investigating.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.