Clarity on English needed at policy level: OU prof.

English is increasingly becoming a tool for those who face oppression in society, said Y.L Srinivas, chairman, Board of Studies in English, Osmania University.

Delivering a talk as part of Osmania University and University of Western Australia (UWA)’s joint e-lecture series here on Friday, he traced the history of ambivalence towards English language in India and argued for greater clarity at policy level with respect to the status of English. That is necessary given the insistence of New Education Policy on mother-tongue education and the initiatives of the regulatory agencies in introducing regional medium at professional courses.

This was the fourth lecture in the series. Kieran Dolin and Tony Hughes of UWA and OU’s English HoD Muralikrishna delivered the first three lectures on topics relating to Aboriginal Rights, Landscape, and Mysticism, respectively.