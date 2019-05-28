Clarion call to save L.B. Stadium

For regulars to Lal Bahadur Stadium, the protest march led by GHMC corporator G. Shanker Yadav to ‘Save Lal Bahadur Stadium’ could have been a timely reminder.

For long, this venue has been the only major sporting centre in the city hosting national events and also being a coaching centre producing so many outstanding athletes in different disciplines over the years.

“It is a pity that the stadium, which was once the pride of the State, is now reduced to shambles. The fact that this is now the first option for political meetings, government functions and dinners, is a sorry reflection on the state of affairs,” says the BJP Floor leader of GHMC.

“It is a pity that the Sports Authority of Telangana State, which is located on the stadium premises, is a mute witness to these unfortunate developments,” he said.

“Even recently, with EVMs stored in the Fateh Maidan Indoor Stadium, there was no sporting activity during the summer, which otherwise should witness hectic activities,” he pointed out. “What is disgusting is that, when there are other venues such as Nizam College, Public Gardens, NTR Stadium and Indira Park, why only L.B. Stadium is being chosen for these non-sporting activities,” he said.

“The fact that recently one of the flood-lit towers collapsed due to gale storm reminded one of the poor maintenance of facilities at the venue,” he concluded.