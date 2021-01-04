Clarify stand on Centre’s “anti-people” policies, CPI(M) tells TRS

B.V. Raghavulu

HYDERABAD

04 January 2021 22:01 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti to clarify its stand vis-a-vis the “anti-people” policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government.

The CPI (M) alleged that the TRS had adopted “wavering stance” towards the central government’s policies which are harmful to the interests of the common man in general and farmers in particular. The manner in which the TRS changed its stance on the demonetisation and new farm laws enacted by the Centre reflect the party’s indecision on the issues, it said.

“It is unfortunate and atrocious that the TRS which supported the farmers cause changed its stance,” CPI (M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said asking the ruling party to rethink on its stand as it would do immense harm to farmers of the State. Mr. Raghavulu was here in connection with the party’s two-day State committee meeting which concluded here on Monday.

He alleged that the BJP-led central government is attacking the federal systems of the country in a systematic manner and this calls for a need for the regional parties to join forces in countering these attacks. The Centre is trying to mount pressure on the States to toe its line in the name of inquiries by the CBI, NIA and other central agencies, he said.

“The entire effort is to unleash a dictatorial and centralised administration in the country,” he said. The denial of funds to the States to tackle COVID-19 pandemic and the Centre’s directions to the States to mobilise their own funds are reflective of its attitude towards the States. There were several pre-conditions imposed on the States for release of funds, including changes in the crucial sectors like agriculture and power which form part of the Concurrent List, he said.

“The TRS being a regional party should clarify its stand on these attacks on the federal systems by the Narendra Modi government,” he said.