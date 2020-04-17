Clarification on tokens for paddy procurement

The State government has issued specific guidelines to the field-level officials of the Agriculture Department on issuance of token to farmers, who have cultivated paddy this season, for sale of their produce at the nearest procurement centre.

Chairman of Rythu Bandhu Samithi (RBS) Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated here on Friday that necessary instructions were issued to the district collectors concerned for purchase of old and usable gunny sacks to keep available as many sacks as possible for the procurement of paddy. In case of details of any farmers who had cultivated paddy this season and the details were not uploaded on the information portal for any reason, the agricultural extension officers would have to visit such fields and collect data about the farmer’s production for issuance of token.

Giving clarity on the farmers having residence in one village and farms in another village, the RBS Chairman said the extension officers of the two villages had to coordinate among themselves and issue token in either of the villages. In case of shortage of tarpaulins at the procurement centres, the officials concerned could take the tarpaulins available with the farmers locally on the rental basis of ₹50 per tarpaulin per season.

The extension officers had also been told to keep in mind the change in yield from village to village depending on the crop management methods followed by farmers while issuing tokens. Necessary orders would also be issued to the officials concerned, Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy stated.

Meanwhile, the government has procured over 4.78 lakh tonnes of paddy by opening 4,000 procurement centres till Friday. Similarly, over 1.06 lakh tonnes of maize has also been procured this season by opening 883 procurement centres so far.