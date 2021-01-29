Clamour for mining university in coal hub grows louder

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

29 January 2021 23:36 IST

Students want TRS MPs to press for the Centre’s nod in Parliament

The long-standing demand for a mining university in the coal mining hub of Kothagudem is growing louder with several student unions making a fervent appeal to TRS MPs to press for the Centre’s nod for the mining university in the current Budget session of Parliament.

Various students’ unions, mainly the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), have been consistently demanding the setting up of a mining university in the mineral rich and coal mining centre of Kothagudem to provide higher education and employment opportunities to the local youth in mining industry.

The vociferous demands from students and youth organisations to this effect prompted the authorities concerned to forward a proposal to upgrade the University College of Engineering (Kakatiya University) in Kothagudem into a mining university in 2016.

A panel of experts, including representatives of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), conducted a field visit of the University College of Engineering in the coal town as part of a feasibility study the same year. However, the ambitious plan appears to be stuck in limbo.

The demand for a mining university and a tribal university in the mineral-rich and tribal dominated district remained unfulfilled till date due to the apathy of the ruling dispensations at the State and the Centre, deplored Bhupendra, district convenor, SFI.

“We appeal to the TRS MPs representing the erstwhile undivided Khammam district to raise these demands on the floor of the House during the Parliament session to realise the long-cherished aspirations of the youth of the district. We will chart out an agitation plan to press for the universities in the district soon,” he asserted.