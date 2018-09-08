Clamour for green Ganesh Chaturthi grows louder

more-in

The Alphores Educational Institutions in association with Save Foundation, Hyderabad, took out an awareness rally here on Friday to encourage people to opt for clay idols for the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival to reduce pollution.

Several hundreds of students participated in the rally, carrying placards and posters appealing to people to go green by ditching plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. The organisers distributed clay idols among the residents.

Alphores chairman V. Narender Reddy, Save Foundation representatives T. Vijay Kumar and Satish also took part in the rally.