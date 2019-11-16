Clamour for 108 service in tribal pockets

The demand for expansion of 108 ambulance services in Agency areas, mainly in some new mandals that were carved out following re-organisation of the erstwhile composite Khammam district during 2016, is gaining pace with several elected public representatives articulating the demand on various fora.

The local body elected representatives concerned raised the demand for upgrading public health infrastructure and scaling up the GVK-EMRI-run 108 ambulance services in remote tribal pockets encompassing potential hotspots for vector-borne diseases during the Zilla Parishad general body meetings held in Kothagudem and Khammam recently.

Cutting across party lines, the elected representatives raised demands for upgrade of State-run health facilities in Palvancha, Manuguru, Yellandu, Allappalli and various other mandals during the discussion on the agenda of health services in the meetings.

There have been consistent demands from the local body elected representatives of Allapalli, Aswapuram, Penuballi and a host of other mandals for expanding the emergency ambulance services to improve access to emergency medical care for people living in remote habitations and also lessen burden on the existing fleet tasked with covering vast areas.

Of the total 24 mandals in the predominantly tribal populated Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, as many as 13 mandals have one 108 ambulance each. These 13 ambulances stationed at their respective base locations have been tasked to attend to emergency calls in their specified areas of operation and provide emergency response services to the needy as quickly as possible.

Apart from the elected public representatives, a host of Adivasi organisations have long been seeking increase of the fleet of the 108 ambulances in underserved tribal areas.

“It is imperative to allot one 108 ambulance each to all Agency mandals to strengthen the emergency response services and save lives in medical emergencies,” said Adivasi Sankshema Parishad (ASP) State president Punem Srinivas.

Adivasis inhabiting forest fringe habitations in Agency mandals of the former undivided Khammam district continue to grapple with lack of proper access to health care services and are exposed to the risk of mosquito-transmitted diseases as well as snake bites, he said. “Adequate medical facilities and staff besides ambulance services must be provided to Adivasis living in forest fringe habitations to prevent them from falling prey to quacks,” he insisted.

GVK-EMRI sources said proposals were already sent to the government for sanction of six new ambulances based on the daily call volume and other specified parameters to the former composite Khammam district.