Claim of Telangana on water for Palamuru-Rangareddy questioned

December 08, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday filed an application before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal - II, headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar, in New Delhi seeking stay of a government order issued by Telangana claiming allocation of a dependable yield of 90 tmc ft in river Krishna for Palamuru-Rangareddy project

In the ongoing hearings by the tribunal, Telangana raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the application as the tribunal did not have jurisdiction in such matters after the AP Reorganisation Act came into force. Telangana maintained that the Apex Council to resolve water disputes between the two States was the right forum to raise the grievance.

Telangana had refrained from making similar applications before the tribunal in the past though it had several objections to projects taken up by AP. The process of law was abused by AP by raising same grievances in multiple fora like National Green Tribunal, High Court and the Supreme Court.

In any case, there was no work under way on the project though the Apex Council at its first meeting in 2016 did not stop it.

The tribunal issued a notice to Telangana to file its reply in four weeks raising both preliminary objection and objections on merits after recording the statement of its senior advocate CS. Vaidyanathan. The tribunal granted AP two weeks thereafter to file its rejoinder to the reply by Telangana.

Meanwhile, the Engineer-in-Chief of irrigation of Telangana C. Muralidhar wrote to Krishna river management board (KRMB) to restrain AP from expanding the Handri Niva Srujala Sravanthi and Galeru Nagari Srujala Sravanthi projects for serving areas outside Krishna basin based on Krishna water without an appraisal by KRMB or approval of Apex Council.