Clad in ritual attire, Pawan Kalyan offers prayers at Kondagattu hill shrine

A festive atmosphere pervaded Telangana’s famous Kondagattu hill shrine here on Saturday when Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan visited the temple of Lord Anjaneya Swamy to offer prayers to the deity.

An ardent devotee of Lord Anjaneya, Mr Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party chief, arrived at the temple in the ritual attire of ‘Varahi deeksha.’ Scores of his fans descended on the scenic ghat road leading to the hill shrine to catch a glimpse of the actor-turned-politician.

Mr Pawan Kalyan waved to his fans and the passersby from an open-top vehicle at Muthyampet village en route to the hill shrine. He was accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests upon his arrival at the hill shrine where he performed special pujas and offered prayers. Police had a tough time controlling the enthusiastic fans on the ghat road.

Mr Pawan Kalyan had earlier visited the Kondagattu hill shrine in January last year for special pujas to his campaign vehicle named ‘Varahi.’

