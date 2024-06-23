ADVERTISEMENT

CK Prahlad award conferred on ICFAI Director Sudhakar Rao

Published - June 23, 2024 04:48 pm IST

Dr. Sudhakar Rao awarded prestigious ‘CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award’ by MIT ADT University for branding excellence

The Hindu Bureau

The “CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award” was conferred on Sudhakar Rao, Director-Branding, ICFAI Group, Hyderabad. The award is constituted by MIT ADT University, Pune. Photo: Special Arrangement

The “CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award” was conferred on Sudhakar Rao, Director-Branding, ICFAI Group, Hyderabad.

The Award is constituted by MIT ADT University, Pune and is given to academicians, business titans, decision-makers and innovators of various fields of management including human resource, finance, marketing, civil and construction, and mechanical, among others.

“The significance of this award, named after the renowned business strategist CK Prahalad, is not lost on me. It underscores the sincere effort and enthusiasm I’ve invested in my work within the branding and marketing sphere. To have my efforts acknowledged in this manner is both humbling and deeply gratifying,” said Dr. Sudhakar in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

award and prize

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US