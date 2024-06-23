GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CK Prahlad award conferred on ICFAI Director Sudhakar Rao

Dr. Sudhakar Rao awarded prestigious ‘CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award’ by MIT ADT University for branding excellence

Published - June 23, 2024 04:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The “CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award” was conferred on Sudhakar Rao, Director-Branding, ICFAI Group, Hyderabad. The award is constituted by MIT ADT University, Pune. Photo: Special Arrangement

The “CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award” was conferred on Sudhakar Rao, Director-Branding, ICFAI Group, Hyderabad.

The Award is constituted by MIT ADT University, Pune and is given to academicians, business titans, decision-makers and innovators of various fields of management including human resource, finance, marketing, civil and construction, and mechanical, among others.

“The significance of this award, named after the renowned business strategist CK Prahalad, is not lost on me. It underscores the sincere effort and enthusiasm I’ve invested in my work within the branding and marketing sphere. To have my efforts acknowledged in this manner is both humbling and deeply gratifying,” said Dr. Sudhakar in a statement.

