CK Prahlad award conferred on ICFAI Director Sudhakar Rao

The “CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award” was conferred on Sudhakar Rao, Director-Branding, ICFAI Group, Hyderabad.

The Award is constituted by MIT ADT University, Pune and is given to academicians, business titans, decision-makers and innovators of various fields of management including human resource, finance, marketing, civil and construction, and mechanical, among others.

“The significance of this award, named after the renowned business strategist CK Prahalad, is not lost on me. It underscores the sincere effort and enthusiasm I’ve invested in my work within the branding and marketing sphere. To have my efforts acknowledged in this manner is both humbling and deeply gratifying,” said Dr. Sudhakar in a statement.