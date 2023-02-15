CJ’s Bench sets aside single judge verdict over land rights in Balanagar

February 15, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside a single judge order over a private company’s claims of rights over 46,538.43 square metres of land in Fatehnagar of Balanagar coming under Rangareddy district.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy pronounced this judgment, allowing two writ appeals challenging the single judge verdict. The single judge order dismissed the claims of State government’s rights over the said land located in Sanathnagar, value of which runs into several crores of rupees.

Challenging this single judge order, the government moved the HC filing an appeal against the single judge verdict delivered on January 3, 2022. “We have no hesitation in our mind that the single judge erred on facts as well as law,” the Bench said in the judgment.

The Bench said that single judge’s declaration of the government’s notice on January 5, 2008, issued under the Urban Land Ceiling Act and the panchnama of February 8, 2008, as being ‘void ab initio and non est in the eye of law’ cannot be allowed. “To our mind, the learned single judge committed a manifest error...,” the Bench said.

Two writ petitions were filed by M/s ECE Industries in Telangana in 2009 and 2010 questioning the panchnama conducted by the State government taking possession of 46,538.43 square metres of land, which was declared as surplus land, in survey nos. 78 and 79 located at Fatehnagar in Balanagar. The single judge declared the panchnama conducted by the Revenue authorities as invalid. The judge held that the notices issued to the company were backdated and the government had not taken physical possession of the surplus land then.

The Division Bench noted that the authorities never claimed that they sent the notice related to the surplus land through registered post. “Therefore, it is not known from where and how learned single judge proceeded on the basis that notice was sent through registered post,” the Bench observed. Referring to the single judge’s conclusion that the notices were backdated, the Bench said that it failed to understand how the single judge came to such conclusion.

“In our considered opinion, there was no material at all to justify such a sweeping conclusion reached by the learned single judge,” the Bench said in the verdict.