CJI to attend NALSAR Convocation

February 23, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y.Chandrachud will be the chief guest and will  deliver the inaugural silver jubilee lecture cum convocation address of the 19th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law here on February 25. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Chancellor of NALSAR, will preside over the convocation, while Minister for Law and Justice, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology and Endowments Indrakaran Reddy will be the guest of honour, said an press release.

