CJ recuses from hearing PIL seeking direction to law colleges to adhere to academic year

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Monday recused himself from hearing a PIL over delay in commencement of law degree courses as per schedule. The CJ directed the HC Registry to place the PIL before a division bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and N. Rajeshwar Rao for adjudication.

The CJ, who was hearing the PIL along with Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, decided to recuse himself from hearing the matter when senior counsel appearing for Bar Council of India informed the court that NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) University of Law was in the list of colleges that did not approach BCI for seeking formal and independent verification. The CJ is Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law.

The PIL plea was filed by an advocate Bhaskar Reddy seeking a direction to the law colleges to adhere to the academic year. He contended that the admissions to law colleges in the State and the commencement of classes were getting delayed resulting in difficulties to the students.

