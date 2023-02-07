CJ inaugurates new Legal Aid Defense Counsel System

February 07, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

Observing that majority of the under-trial prisoners belong to marginalised and weaker sections, High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Monday said the newly introduced system of Legal Aid Defense Counsel System (LADCS) should help such sections of the society. The Chief Justice said LADCS would come to the rescue of the needy, for and distressed persons in the State.

The Chief Justice, accompanied by Telangana Legal Services Authority chairman and Justice P. Naveen Rao, inaugurated virtually from the Central Hall of the HC, the offices of the LADCS in 16 districts of the State. The new system should help out people to have access to justice in more effective manner, he said.

The LADCS have offices in the districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddpalli, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Warangal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. Presently, 14 Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsels, 14 Deputy LADCs and 20 Assistant LADCs were appointed.

Justice P. Naveen Rao said legal aid is being offered at pre-arrest, remand, trial and appellate stages in criminal matters to the accused or convicts coming under section 12 of the Legal Services Act-1987. The new systems involves full-time engagement of lawyers with suitable support systems. They deal exclusively with legal aid work in criminal matters in the district headquarters.