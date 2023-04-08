CJ bench sets aside single-judge order in Musaddilal ED seizure case

April 08, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court has set aside a single-judge order issued nearly three months ago directing Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities to release all jewellery, cash and other articles seized by them from Musaddilal Gems and Jewels India Private Limited.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji allowed the writ appeal filed by the ED authorities challenging the verdict of the single judge. In the judgment delivered on January 11, the single judge held that the searches conducted by ED officials at Musaddilal company premises and the residences of its owners were against Section 17 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The bench observed that sub-section (1) of section 17 of PMLA has two stages, pre-authorisation and post-authorisation. In first stage, the ED Director or any officer not below the rank of Deputy Director must have some information. On the basis of this information, he must form “reasons to believe” which must be recorded in writing that any person has committed any act of money laundering etc.

In the second stage, once the Director or any other authorised officer has information and reasons to believe an act of money laundering was committed, he must have “reasons to suspect” that a building has records or proceeds of crime. Under Sub-Section 4 of Section 17 of PMLA, the ED officer should file an application for retention of any records or property seized.

The division bench said in its order that it had opened the sealed envelope filed by ED authorities and found that the authorities had stated that initial and subsequent source of finance of Musaddilal Gems and Jewels India Private Limited was proceeds of crime acquired by Anurag Gupta and Sukesh Gupta.

The bench noted that the single judge erred in holding that “no reason to believe were recorded by the Additional Director which vitiated” the search action of the ED officials.