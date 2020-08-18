Civils Services 2021 prelims on June 27

Shattering the wide belief that the Civil Services 2021 schedule may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the preliminary test of 2021 would be conducted on June 27, 2021.

The UPSC released its calendar of examinations for the year 2021 on Monday and as per the notification posted on its website, the Civil Services preliminary would be held on June 27 and the notification would be released on February 10 next year. The last date for applications will be March 2. The Civil Services (Main) examination 2021 will be held from September 17 for five days.

Mains 2020

The Mains 2020 exams postponed due to the COVID-19 and the lockdown would now be held on January 8,9,10,16 and 17 as per the new schedule announced in the notification. They were to be held in October this year but got postponed as the entire cycle of exams was disrupted due to the lockdown. In fact, the 2019 interviews were to be held in April but got postponed and the results were announced just a few days back.

“The announcement of next year’s schedule well in advance during these uncertain times indicates UPSC’s resolve to maintain its reputation as an institution of reliability, and credibility. All students who aspire for the next year’s examination should start their preparation in earnest without expecting postponements,” said V. Gopalakrishna, Director, Brain Tree. The UPSC also listed various other exams to be conducted in 2021 in the notification. As per the list Engineering services Preliminary examination will be held on October 10, 2021; the Combined Medical Services examination on August 29, 2021 and the Combined Defence Service Examination on November 14, 2021.